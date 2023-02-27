Home

KS Bharat Credits Domestic Cricket For Making Job Easy On Debut Test Series Against Australia

Indore: Keeping against top spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja isn’t an easy job and for wicketkeeper KS Bharat, toiling hard in domestic cricket all these years helped in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 28-year-old from Andhra Pradesh has been knocking the Indian door for quite sometime now and travelled with the senior team for the past 12 months. He finally made his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur after Rishabh Pant was ruled out.

Although, Bharat didn’t do much with his bat, but his wicket-keeping skills drew attention of many former cricketers and experts. “They (Ashwin and Jadeja) are top-class spinners. It is not easy keeping but keeping in domestic cricket all these years has helped,” Bharat said on Monday in the press conference.

Although Bharat got the opportunity at the expense of injured Pant, the right-hander was always up for the opportunity. “As a player you always expect the opportunity to come to your door. For me I have always prepared myself for any opportunity.

“I got to play in Nagpur after my time with India A and years of domestic cricket. You want to play for the country, it is the biggest dream. When the opportunity comes I will take it,” he added.











