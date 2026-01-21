SYDNEY

Jan. 21, 2026



Zoë McDougall for Kulani Kinis



/PRNewswire/ — Globally loved Australian swim and lifestyle brandannounces its first athlete partnership with professional surfer Zoë McDougall. Titled, the campaign celebrates the women who lead with courage, curiosity, and heart, honoring those who step forward first so others feel brave enough to follow.Every girl goes first in her own way. Sometimes it’s bold and visible, chasing a dream across oceans. Other times it’s quiet and personal, sending the first text, cheering on a friend, or walking into something new alone.is a tribute to those moments and the girls behind them. Raised on the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii, Zoë McDougall grew up where the ocean meets the horizon. While she is not the first woman to surf at an elite level, she is reshaping what the space feels like. More welcoming. More joyful. More rooted in sisterhood. Beyond competition, Zoë advocates for safety, education, and inclusion in a sport that has long been male-dominated, creating space for the next generation to see themselves in the lineup.Born from the same water, Kulani Kinis has celebrated ocean days, community, and every expression of femininity since its beginning. This partnership marks Kulani’s first step into the surf space, representing a natural evolution of a brand built on women showing up for women.

Kulani Kinis is a globally loved swimwear and lifestyle brand known for its bold prints, feel-good fits, and inclusive community. With a dedicated following, Kulani continues to celebrate confidence, creativity, and connection, one sunshine-soaked drop at a time. SOURCE Kulani Kinis