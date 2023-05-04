Home

IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Recalls How Delhi Capitals’ Ricky Ponting Helped Indian Spinner Regain Confidence

Kuldeep Yadav joined Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and took 21 wickets in 14 games. In the ongoing season, Kuldeep has taken eight wickets in nine games.



Kuldeep Yadav has so far taken eight wickets in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav revealed how Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting helped him regain his confidence after the left-arm chinaman wasn’t getting much game time during his time at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kuldeep started his Indian Premier League journey with Mumbai Indians in 2012 before shifting his base to KKR two years later. In his first year at the Kolkata franchise, Kuldeep won the IPL in 2014 and went on to play for the side till 2021.

In 2022, Kuldeep signed for Delhi Capitals for two crore rupees. Kuldeep recalled Ponting called him up after Deli Capitals picked the Indian in the auction. “When I was picked by Delhi, I remember Ricky calling me and he has made one thing clear,” Kuldeep said in ‘Breakfast wit Champions’.

“He told me that no matter how I would bowl, I would play all 14 games. That gave me a lot of confidence and I felt settled. He doesn’t worry too much about whether I have taken wickets in the game or not. He just advises me on the areas I can hit as a bowler,” he added.

Ponting’s words of confidence worked for Kuldeep as bagged 22 wickets in 14 matches for Delhi Capitals with best figures of 4/14. In the ongoing tournament also, Kuldeep is one of the highest wicket-takers for the franchise with eight scalps from nine games.











