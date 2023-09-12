September 12, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Kuldeep Yadavs 4/43 Powers India Into Final

1 min read
1 hour ago admin


LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul – It was amazing, we were trusted throughout. We were not on the field for 100 overs but how many ever overs we were there it tested us physically, great to see we turned up today and gave it our best. We turned up and that is a big tick mark for us as a team. Always happy when I contribute to the team, when you are batting in the middle order it is important to build partnerships. I have been out for 4-5 months, I will take anything that comes, it was a crucial partnership with Kishan. Third day in a row playing at the same venue, bit of spin but we managed it really well, we were 20-30 runs short, few more partnerships could have got us to 230-240. When you are behind the stumps, you have a good idea as to what the batter is doing and I just passed on the message, luckily it worked for Kuldeep (referring to his tip to Kuldeep before Samarawickrama’s dismissal).



Source link

More Stories

2 min read

FIH Withdraws Olympic Qualifiers Hosting Rights From Pakistan

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Injury Scare During India-Sri Lanka Super 4 Match

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat-Rohit Become First and Fastest Non-Opening Indian Duo To Complete 5,000 ODI Runs

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

Kuldeep Yadavs 4/43 Powers India Into Final

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

FIH Withdraws Olympic Qualifiers Hosting Rights From Pakistan

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Injury Scare During India-Sri Lanka Super 4 Match

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat-Rohit Become First and Fastest Non-Opening Indian Duo To Complete 5,000 ODI Runs

4 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights