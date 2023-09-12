Kuldeep Yadavs 4/43 Powers India Into Final

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul – It was amazing, we were trusted throughout. We were not on the field for 100 overs but how many ever overs we were there it tested us physically, great to see we turned up today and gave it our best. We turned up and that is a big tick mark for us as a team. Always happy when I contribute to the team, when you are batting in the middle order it is important to build partnerships. I have been out for 4-5 months, I will take anything that comes, it was a crucial partnership with Kishan. Third day in a row playing at the same venue, bit of spin but we managed it really well, we were 20-30 runs short, few more partnerships could have got us to 230-240. When you are behind the stumps, you have a good idea as to what the batter is doing and I just passed on the message, luckily it worked for Kuldeep (referring to his tip to Kuldeep before Samarawickrama’s dismissal).