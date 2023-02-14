Kumar Dharmasena Sends Valentines Day Greetings With Pictures of Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Home

Sports

Kumar Dharmasena Sends Valentine’s Day Greetings With Pictures of Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja, Leaves Netizens in Splits

The former Sri Lankan cricketer posted two selfies, one with former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the other with ex PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja with the caption, ‘Happy Valentine’s to all of you’.

Kumar Dharmasena Sends Valentine’s Day Greetings With Pictures of Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja, Leaves Netizens in Splits. (Image: Facebook)

New Delhi: Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s latest Valentine’s Day post on Facebook with Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja have left the netizens in complete splits on Tuesday.

The former Sri Lankan cricketer posted two selfies, one with former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the other with ex PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja with the caption, ‘Happy Valentine’s to all of you’.

Kumar Dharmasena on Facebook pic.twitter.com/d5jwSCjVX7 — CricHagrid (@CricHagrid) February 13, 2023

The pictures are believed to be from the ‘World Cricket Committee’ meeting.

The very pictures have left the fans baffled and at the same time they are having a laugh about it as the caption of the post is totally irrelevant with the context of the pics.

‘Is there a meeting going on’, one fan commented on the post. ‘Isbar kaun account hack kar liya (Now who hacked this account)?’, another one posted.

The 51-year old Sri Lankan used to be an all-rounder during his playing days and took 207 wickets and amassed 2090 runs for the Lankan Lions. He is a member of the ICC Elite Panel Umpires and the first and only person to represent an ICC World Cup Final both as a player and an umpire. He played in the 1996 Cricket World Cup Final and then officiated in the 2015 and 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup Final.

As an umpire, he has umpired in 5 Cricket World Cup Finals, which also includes the 2022 T20 World Cup Final between England and Pakistan. He also umpired in the highest number of T20I World Cup matches, which is 18.











