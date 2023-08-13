August 13, 2023

Kylian Mbappe Back In Paris-Saint Germain Squad After Ligue 1 Draw Vs Lorient

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: The 2018 World Cup winner with France held talks with the Paris Saint-Germanin management before the Lorient game.

Kylian Mbappe was left out of PSG’s Ligue 1 game against Lorient. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Following Paris Saint-Germain’s draw against Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener on Sunday, the French giants have recalled Kylian Mbappe back into their first team squad, according to reports. Mbappe along with Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out of the PSG squad for their season opener against Lorient on Saturday.

According to Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe and PSG had constructive talks before the Lorient game and it was decided the 2018 World Cup winner with France would join the first-team squad on Sunday.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning,” Romano quoted PSG as saying. PSG next play Toulouse in Ligue 1 on August 20 in an away game.

Mbappe is mired in a contract standoff with PSG and was left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. He trained apart from defending champion PSG’s first-team regulars all week. However. PSG officially are yet to make an announcement on Mbappe.

Neymar trained alone on Friday, with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But, Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave this month. The 30-year-old Verratti, who has been in PSG’s midfield for 11 years, has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, reports from The Athletic claim that PSG have completed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. As far as Neymar is concerned, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have presented a massive big to sign the Brazilian.










