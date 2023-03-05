Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSGs All-Time Top Scorer With His 201st Goal

Home

Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG’s All-Time Top Scorer With His 201st Goal

Paris: Arguably one of the best footballers of the modern era, Kylian Mbappe added another feather to his cap at PSG. He scored his 201st goal for PSG becoming the all-time top scorer for the club. He scored the landmark goal in an entertaining 4-2 win over Nantes in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old celebrated his landmark feat in ecstatic fashion and was handed a trophy by the club after the game in an on-field presentation on Saturday.

Mbappe got his 201st goal in 247 games since signing for PSG from AS Monaco in August 2017 as he overtook the capital side’s previous record marksman, Edinson Cavani.

“I never put pressure on myself. I knew I was going to beat the record. Just playing here is a privilege. I have progressed a lot as a player, and changed a lot. I was a young player, talented maybe but still young, and I have learned a lot of things here, as a man too,” an elated Mbappe told French TV channel Canal Plus after becoming the club’s all-time top scorer.

Mbappe, who was the top scorer at the recent World Cup in Qatar, scored his record-breaking goal while wearing the captain’s armband after skipper Marquinhos had earlier come off injured.

“I play to make history and I have always said I wanted to make history in France, in the capital of my country, in my city, and I am doing that. It’s magnificent, but there is still a lot to be done,” he said.

Since joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 titles and topped the division’s scoring charts for each of the past four seasons.

The footballer scored a hat-trick in December’s World Cup final against Argentina, which France lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

