Kylian Mbappe Named Ligue 1 Player Of The Year For Fourth Consecutive Time

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time. (Pic: IANS)

Paris: Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe takes home the trophy — Ligue 1 Player of the Year — for the record fourth consecutive year.

Voted Ligue 1’s best player in 2019, 2021 and 2022, becomes the first player to win the trophy four seasons in a row.

After another exceptional season, the Paris Saint-Germain forward boasts 28 goals and 5 assists in the league.

“It’s a pleasure, I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have I didn’t expect to win so quickly,” Mbappe was quoted by France 24.

For the seventh consecutive year, a Paris Saint-Germain player has won the trophy for Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2016), Edinson Cavani (2017), Neymar Jr (2018) and Kylian Mbappe (2019, 2021 and 2022).

Nominated last season in the same category, Nuno Mendes was named UNFP 2023 Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

At just 20 years of age, the Portuguese full-back played a large role in clinching a record-breaking 11 French championship for the capital club, providing six assists and scoring one goal in 23 matches.

Franck Haise of RC Lens was named coach of the season after leading the club to second place and a return to Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

Moreover, four PSG players — Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi and Mendes — have been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

With 16 assists and 16 goals in 31 matches this term, Messi was named in the Best XI for the first time. Mendes followed up his Best Young Player gong by being named the best left-back in the competition for the second year in a row.

After a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg, PSG made history as they crowned French Champions for the record 11th time on Saturday, piping AS Saint-Etienne’s record of 10 titles.















