LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST, March 2, Thursday





LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LAH vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023. LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 PM IST March 2, Thursday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: March 2, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batter: Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Will Smeed, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounder: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowler: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

LAH vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars (LAH): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai/Yasir Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naveen ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain





Source link