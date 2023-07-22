Home

Sports

Lahiru Thirimanne Announces Retirement From International Cricket Says, ‘It Has Been An Absolute Honour To Represent Sri Lanka’

Lahiru Thirimanne played 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is across all formats. In test cricket, he amassed 2088 runs to go with 10 fifties in 3 tons.

Sri Lankan batter Lahiru Thirimanne Announces Retirement From International Cricket. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka batter Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from International cricket on 22 July, Saturday. The Southpaw released an official statement on his Instagram handle related to his decision.

Lahiru Thirimanne made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2010 and played a good role for the team in all three formats of the game. The left-handed batter played some great knocks for the team and help them to register some famous wins. He was the key man behind his side lifting the T20 World Cup 2014.

Thirimanne last played for Sri Lanka against India in a Test match in 2022, and he was a great servant for his team. He played 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is across all formats. In test cricket, he amassed 2088 runs to go with 10 fifties in 3 tons.

In 127 ODIs, he scored 3164 runs at an average of 34.77 with 21 half-centuries and 4 centuries to his name. Apart from this, he smashed 291 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 108.

The 33-year-old batter said that it was an absolute honour for him to represent his country. He also stated that he gave his best for his side and regarding his retirement decision he stated that there were some unexpected reasons behind his decision. “It has been an absolute honour to represent my country for the past few years. This game that has given me so much over the years. But with a lot of mixed feelings, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” the batter said.

“As a player, I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland. It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly,” Thirimanne said.

“I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement,” He said.

“And my fans, supporters, and journalists for all the love, support and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me behind the scenes throughout my career,” Lahiru Thirimanne concluded.















