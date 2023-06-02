Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Lakshya Sen Storms Into Semifinals After Beating Malaysian Leong Jun Hao

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Semifinals After Beating Malaysian Leong Jun Hao

In the Thailand Open 2023, Lakshya Sen will be playing against local favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday.

Lakshya Sen, Indian Badminton, Thailand Open 2023, Lakshya Sen badminton, Thailand Open badminton,
Lakshya Sen in action at the Thailand Open 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his run of good performances as he got the better of Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in straight games 21-19, 21-11 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Thailand Open 2023.

Lakshya entered the semifinals where he will face local favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday. Vitidsarn got better of Lu Guang Zu of China in the other quarterfinal. It was Lakshya’s first entry in the semifinals of the year.

Earlier, the Indian shuttler faltered in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters. Lakshya has recently dropped from career-best sixth position in te BWF rankings after a below-par season so far. His semifinal entry is a confidence booster for Lakshya to regain his lost form.

Meanwhile, another Indian Kiran George’s impressive run in the tournament camae to a standstill with a loss against Toma Junior Popov of France in a men’s singles encounter. George went down with a score of 16-21, 17-21.










Source link

Previous article
Seminar hosted by Eastern India Regional Council of ICAI on Sustainability Reporting and Social Stock Exchange
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights