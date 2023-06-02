Home

Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Semifinals After Beating Malaysian Leong Jun Hao

In the Thailand Open 2023, Lakshya Sen will be playing against local favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday.



Lakshya Sen in action at the Thailand Open 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his run of good performances as he got the better of Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in straight games 21-19, 21-11 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Thailand Open 2023.

Lakshya entered the semifinals where he will face local favourite Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Saturday. Vitidsarn got better of Lu Guang Zu of China in the other quarterfinal. It was Lakshya’s first entry in the semifinals of the year.

Earlier, the Indian shuttler faltered in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters. Lakshya has recently dropped from career-best sixth position in te BWF rankings after a below-par season so far. His semifinal entry is a confidence booster for Lakshya to regain his lost form.

Meanwhile, another Indian Kiran George’s impressive run in the tournament camae to a standstill with a loss against Toma Junior Popov of France in a men’s singles encounter. George went down with a score of 16-21, 17-21.















