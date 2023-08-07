Home

LaLiga Encourages Clubs To Offer More And Better Audio Visual Content During Broadcasts

The initiative, which applies initially only to LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs, is based on implementing new and innovative voluntary measures that will enhance the audio visual experience.

Mumbai, August 7, 2023: LALIGA clubs gathered on Friday, 4th August and the First Division Board approved (18 votes in favour, two abstentions and one vote against) for an additional parameter to be included in the ‘audience recognition’ criteria – that is to say knowledge and awareness of a club among audiences – allowing for a more equitable and fairer distribution of resources generated by the commercialization of the competition’s television broadcasts.

The initiative, which applies initially only to LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs, is based on implementing new and innovative voluntary measures that will enhance the audio visual experience. It comes in response to demands from LALIGA’s broadcast rights holders for an improved product to raise it to the level of other elite sports competitions. Ultimately, the aim is to increase the value of the competition’s audiov isual rights as much as possible, thus fulfilling LALIGA’s legal responsibility.

A new method of distribution has been approved for two-thirds of the 25% revenue share corresponding to so-called ‘audience recognition,’ independent of season tickets and gate receipts. Half of the two-thirds will be distributed in line with audience share, as has been the case until now; the other half will be distributed in line with the degree of collaboration with these new voluntary initiatives relating to broadcasters’ requests.

The ultimate aim of the measures is to incentivize the improvement of LALIGA’s audio visual product and in turn generate more income. The level of collaboration will be measured by each club’s audience ratings multiplied by the average audience generated.

This new system only affects the 25% ‘audience recognition’ criteria for revenue distribution. The remaining 75% of revenue will continue to be distributed in accordance with the terms of the Royal Decree and the LALIGA’s General Regulations.

