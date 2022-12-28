LaLIga: Strain rising as Barcelona should cope with out Robert Lewandowski in derby

Robert Lewandowski has taken La Liga by storm however Barcelona coach Xavi should cope with out him throughout a busy January interval, beginning with a Catalan derby towards Espanyol on Saturday.

The Polish striker is the division’s prime scorer however is suspended for 3 league video games after being despatched off in Barcelona’s last match earlier than the World Cup.

Regardless of being lowered to 10 males, Barcelona got here from behind to beat Osasuna and transfer two factors away from champions Actual Madrid, who’re second after 14 video games every.

Xavi has three choices to choose from up entrance, with Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay vying for a begin, though not one of the three are pure centre forwards.

In the meantime winger Ousmane Dembele, World Cup runner up with France, returned to coaching with Barcelona on Monday and could possibly be concerned towards Espanyol.

After Barca’s disappointing Champions League group stage elimination, shifting prime forward of the World Cup was an necessary morale enhance for the Catalans.

The coach is underneath strain to win trophies in his second season on the helm after ending the earlier marketing campaign trophyless.

Barcelona spent huge in the summertime, signing Lewandowski, Brazil winger Raphinha, France defender Jules Kounde and different gamers, making controversial monetary sacrifices to take action.

Lewandowski’s arrival appeared to be paying prompt dividends however after Barcelona had been crushed twice by his former aspect Bayern Munich in Europe, strain on them has risen.

“I am aware that we need to win titles this season,” Xavi informed Barca TV final week.

“The pressure is mainly on me. And I accept it. I thrive on challenge and one needs to be brave.”

Barcelona’s first likelihood to carry silverware this season is available in mid-January with the Spanish Tremendous Cup.

Nevertheless they need to face Espanyol and Atletico Madrid in La Liga earlier than that, together with Intercity within the Copa del Rey.

Crosstown rivals Espanyol are preventing for survival on the different finish of the desk, sixteenth and just one level away from the drop zone.

Coach Pablo Machin is prone to choose Martin Braithwaite in assault towards his former aspect, after a bitter parting of the way final summer time.

The Danish ahead mentioned he thought Xavi didn’t imagine in him and has an opportunity to show his level on Saturday.

Xavi most well-liked to depend on Torres, Fati and Depay as back-ups for Lewandowski as an alternative of Braithwaite — so additional scrutiny will fall on his derby line-up choice.