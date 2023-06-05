Lance Klusener Criticises Hardik Pandya For Giving up on Test Cricket

“He (Pandya) is a fantastic cricketer, and if he can stay fit and continues to bowl 135+ kmph, he will always be challenging as one of the best allrounders in the world,” Klusener further said.

Given his prowess with the bat and the ball, Hardik truly could have been the trump card for India as he would have provided the perfect balance for the unit.

Pandya had taken a break to fully recover from his injury in 2021, and after that – he has not played a single Test.

The WTC final would be played in Kennington Oval in the UK. The Test starts from June 7. All in all, a mouthwatering contest between the two sides is expected in hours from now.