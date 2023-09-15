September 15, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth

1 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth

live

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, September 14, Thursday. There are 80 per cent chances of rain and that is not good news. Washout is very much on the cards.

Colombo Weather, Colombo Weather live, Colombo Weather live updates, Colombo Weather forecast, Colombo Weather updates, Colombo Weather hourly updates, Premadasa, Cricket News, Pak vs SL, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Premadasa climate, Pak vs SL LIVE SCORE, Pak vs SL Live streaming, Pak vs SL live online score,
Colombo Weather LIVE

LIVE Updates Colombo Weather

Things are nicely poised with two more Asia Cup Super 4 games to go before the final. India, after their win with Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already made the final. Now, they would await the winner of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, rain is set to play a massive part in the fifth game of the Super 4 stage. There are 80 per cent chances of precipitation and that is not good news for fans.

HIGHLIGHTS – PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Contest

1. The toss has been delayed due to rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

2. Sri Lanka last defeated Pakistan in ODIs in 2015, losing eight matches against the since then. They last faced each other in an ODI in October 2019.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Babar Azam Almost-in-Tears PIC Goes VIRAL After Pakistans Heartbreaking Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Check Traffic Restrictions, Security Arrangements

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Babar Azam Almost-in-Tears PIC Goes VIRAL After Pakistans Heartbreaking Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Check Traffic Restrictions, Security Arrangements

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

7 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.