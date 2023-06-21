Menu
Latest Report Confirms ICC Will Announce World Cup 2023 Schedule on June 27

Reports suggest PCB want a change of venue and that is the reason things got late. 

ICC to UNVEIL World Cup 2023 Schedule on June 27 to mark 100 days before start of tournament

Dubai: While speculations and suspense grows over the announcement of the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule, a report on InsideSport confirms the date. As per the report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the schedule on June 27 to mark 100 days before the start of the mega-event. It was earlier reported that the schedule would be announced just after the completion of the World Test Championship but that did not happen as PCB was not happy with the draft presented to the ICC by the Indian board. Reports suggest PCB want a change of venue and that is the reason things got late.

“We have written to the ICC that we can’t give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule). It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play,” said Najam Sethi who stepped down from his role of interim Chairman.

PCB offered no specific reason to the ICC for the request to swap venues, but an internal note accessed by ESPNcricnfo says the venue swap would “make” Pakistan “favourites” in both matches

The ICC World Cup 2023 will feature 10 teams, just like the previous edition. Apart from the host nation, India, the other teams had to secure their spots through various routes. The primary qualification path was the 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League tournament.










