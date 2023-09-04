September 4, 2023

Latest Video Of Rishabh Pant Doing Workout Drills At NCA Breaks Internet

Rishabh Pant is recovering at the National Cricket Academy from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in December 2022.

Rishabh Pant workout at NCA (Image Source: X)

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently at the National Cricket Academy is making a speedy recovery from the injuries he suffered during a horrific car accident in December 2022. Pant has kept his fans updated about his recovery with frequent workout videos. The swashbuckling batter also batted during a recreational event on India’s Independence Day.

Another video of Rishabh Pant is going viral on the internet where the 25-year-old can be seen doing some workout drills with his trainer at the NCA. The video is a huge delight for Pant’s fans who are eagerly waiting for his return to cricket. At one point, it was speculated that Rishabh Pant might recover fully before the ODI World Cup 2023 but he will still need some time to get game ready.

Pant survived a massive car accident on December 30, 2022, when his car crashed with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The youngster suffered multiple injuries in the car crash and later underwent surgery on his knee.

BCCI also provided an update on Rishabh Pant’s fitness last month. “He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

“He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” BCCI had said in a statement.










