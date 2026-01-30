Laykold ® , the official surface of the US Open, has played a transformational role in tennis for 100 years (1926–2026)

/PRNewswire/ — Celebrating 100 years of inventing and reinventing tennis courts, the 2026 Abu Dhabi Open (31 January–7 February 2026) will be played on Laykold tennis court surfaces, marking the first major event of Laykold’s centenary year. The earliest known reference to Laykold as a tennis court surface dates back to 1926. Over the past century, Laykold, alongside iconic brands such as Dunlop, Wilson and adidas has played a transformative role in the development, global spread and success of tennis.The first hard courts of the 1920s borrowed technology from road surfacing. Infrastructure manufacturers developed cold-pour asphalt, literally “laid cold,” marking the beginning of Laykold and the modern hard court. Over the last 100 years, generations of legendary players have competed and trained on Laykold surfaces. Among them was Mary Brown, three-time US Champion (1912–1914), who later coached on Laykold courts at Lake Erie College. In 1935, Don Budge and Bobby Riggs contested the final of the Pacific Coast Tennis Championships on Laykold at Berkeley Park. Fifty years later, in 1985, the first-ever Lipton International Players Championships women’s final featured Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert. Forty years on, the 2025 US Open, also played on Laykold, was won by Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz.

“In the past ten years I have visited nearly every country where tennis is played and have tried nearly every type of court surface. I feel qualified to say that Laykold courts are at least the equal of any I have seen.”

Howard Kinsey

1924 US Open Champion | 1916 French Open Champion | 1926 Wimbledon Finalist

By removing the cost, maintenance burden and seasonality associated with grass and clay, Laykold lowered the barrier to entry for players worldwide. This shift helped democratize the sport and accelerate its global expansion. Without hard courts, tennis would likely have remained a niche sport confined to private clubs.Predictable bounce and consistent speed gave players confidence in the surface, accelerating the development of new techniques such as the Western grip and the rise of the true all-court player. That trust encouraged greater pace and technical variety, including single-handed backhands, slice and topspin, making the modern game faster, more dynamic and more exciting. Crucially, hard courts reduced the skills gap between players with access to elite facilities and those without. Athletes everywhere could train on surfaces that mirrored the professional game, regardless of where they began.Today, Laykold is trusted by leading tennis events around the world. Laykold delivers Grand Slam-quality courts to the US Open and is also the official surface of the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Abu Dhabi Open, Wuhan Open, Mexican Open, and numerous ATP, WTA and ITF tournaments globally.With the world's largest installation network and a century of innovation, Laykold is known for pace precision, sustainability, advanced force-reduction technology, and industry-leading UV and color stability. Laykold court surfaces are designed to meet the demands of professional athletes while delivering a superior tennis experience for clubs, schools and public facilities worldwide.laykold.com Laykold Media Zone:Sport Group is one of the world's largest businesses dedicated to sports surfaces. The Group manufactures and installs synthetic turf fields, athletic tracks, courts and recreation areas in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, Sport Group's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf, Polytan, SYNLawn, LigaTurf, Poligras, Rekortan, and Laykold