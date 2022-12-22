It’s not the primary time Kuldeep Yadav has not made the taking part in XI after claiming a five-wicket haul. However the left-arm unorthodox spinner’s non-inclusion for the second Take a look at towards Bangladesh right here, after a player-of-the-match efficiency within the opening match, is essentially the most stunning one but.

On the toss, skipper Ok.L. Rahul known as it a “hard decision” on Kuldeep. He termed the wicket a “confusing pitch” and mentioned he didn’t know what to make of it. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was included “to cover all bases,” leaving R. Ashwin and Axar Patel as the 2 specialist spinners.

However Bangladesh appears to have learn the wicket in another way, stepping into with three spinners. “We might not have read the wicket very well (in Mirpur) but we also didn’t read Kuldeep very well (in Chattogram),” mentioned James Siddons, Bangladesh batting coach.

“We are surprised that he didn’t play. I think it has been a pretty flat wicket for the fast bowlers. It is turning and bouncing for the spinners so [it’s] harder against them. Ashwin got some unbelievable bounce and spin.”

“We hope that our decision to play spinners is a good one. Having said that, Umesh [Yadav] got four wickets and [Jaydev] Unadkat got two.”

It’s possible that India might need needed a 3rd seamer due to the bizarre grass cowl on the pitch and the foggy winter mornings. It might even be that with the wicket providing extra buy than in Chattogram, finger spinners in Ashwin and Axar would show sufficient. And the 2 are additionally higher batters. However what message does this ship to Kuldeep?

“It’s part of the journey and has happened to me also,” Umesh Yadav mentioned within the post-match briefing. “This is a team management call. It’s good that he came back and did well in the previous match.”

“It’s a 50-50 wicket. The odd ball is kicking from back of length, and if you bowl full it is not swinging or doing anything. Ashwin bowled with the new ball and some of them turned. But not so much with the softer ball. It’s doing things in parts. It’s not fully [in favour] of the pacers or spinners.”