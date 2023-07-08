Menu
Leeds Barber Gives Alex Carey Deadline To Pay £30 That Australian Wicketkeeper Left Without Paying

Alex Carey is again making headlines once again as the barber in England revealed that he left his saloon without paying him for the haircut.

Leeds Barber Gives Alex Carey Deadline To Pay £30 That Australian Wicketkeeper Left Without Paying

New Delhi: Australia Wicket Keeper batter Alex Carey, who made headlines after being involved in a controversial incident in the second Test at Lord’s. He stumped Jonny Bairstow off a no-ball delivery from Jhye Richardson. Bairstow was out of his crease because he thought the ball was dead, but Carey threw the ball at the stumps anyway. The stumping was legal, but many people felt that it was against the spirit of cricket.

The 31-year-old is again making headlines once again as the barber in England revealed that he left his saloon without paying him for the haircut. Adam Mahmood has given the Australia wicket-keeper until the end of the third Ashes 2023 Test to pay the £30 he owes.

They all came in just before we shut the saloon. We cut their hair and had fun with them. We don’t accept cards, and Carey was without money. He could have returned to his hotel five minutes from the saloon but instead said he would transfer it. Maybe it skipped out of his mind. I won’t be happy if he doesn’t pay by Monday” said Adam.

Carey made his Test debut in 2019 and has played 11 Tests so far. He was also part of the Australia team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup.










