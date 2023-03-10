Home

Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) LIVE Streaming: Full Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, When And Where To Watch – All You Need To Know

LLC 2023 will start on March 10 with a game between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. Check full schedule of the Legends League Cricket 2023 here.





Live streaming of LLC Masters is available on Disney + Hotstar and Fancode. In India, Star Sports channels will carry live matches. In the United Kingdom, Psyched4 is the digital streaming partner for this season of LLC Masters.

In Australia, Fox Cricket is the official broadcaster of LLC Masters, while Kayo Sports has digital streaming rights to the event.

LLC Masters 2023 Complete Schedule

Friday, March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas

Monday, March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants

Tuesday, March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

Wednesday, March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants

Thursday, March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 18: Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd)

Monday, March 20: Final (1st vs Winner of Eliminator)

(All matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST.)

LLC Masters 2023 Teams Squads

World Giants squad: Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O’Brien, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel

India Maharajas squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir

Note: The tournament opener will see India Maharajas lock horns with the Asia Lions. It promises to be a cracker.











