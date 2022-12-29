Leicester’s Maddison out of Liverpool recreation with knee downside

Leicester Metropolis midfielder James Maddison will miss Friday’s Premier League recreation towards Liverpool on account of a knee harm and has seen a specialist concerning the problem, supervisor Brendan Rodgers mentioned.

Maddison went off injured after scoring in Leicester’s 2-0 win at West Ham United earlier than the World Cup and whereas he was a part of England’s squad in Qatar he didn’t play.

“Maddison won’t be available for the game,” Rodgers advised a information convention on Wednesday. “He was with (club doctor) Mark Waller getting some special advice in London so I’ll wait to hear from them later on.

“He hasn’t trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out (in Qatar) and he and the medical team deemed him okay to train. He was available for games for England.

“He’s come back, looked to do some work, and felt a pain in a different part of his knee.”

Maddison had been in very good type for Thirteenth-placed Leicester this season with seven targets and 4 assists within the league.

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet may also miss the Liverpool recreation having suffered a knock early in Leicester’s 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Monday after changing Maddison within the beginning line-up.