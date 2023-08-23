August 23, 2023

Lesser-Known Facts About Zimbabwes Greatest All-Rounder

admin


  Heath Streak Dies: Lesser-Known Facts About Zimbabwe's Greatest All-Rounder

Heath Streak is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Heath Streak (Credits Facebook)

Bulowayo: The news of former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passing away due to cancer at the age of 49 has pained the fraternity. The former allrounder was suffering from cancer for a very long time and hence this piece of news would not come as a surprise for people who were close to him. Streak, one of the finest allrounder’s of the game, was the captain of his side during the late 90s and the early 2000s. In this article, we will provide you some interesting facts about the allrounder.

Topping The Charts: Streak had the skills to use the new ball to his advantage. In his prime, Streak usually got the early breakthrough for his side. He is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Setting the Benchmark, Always: Streak is the first and only bowler from his nation to have picked up over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets.

Double The Fun: The allrounder is also the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket as well as the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

What a Feat: He also holds the record for taking the most number of five wicket hauls by a Zimbabwean bowler in test cricket. Streak has seven to his name.

The Charge: Streak was banned from all cricketing activities for eight years on April 2021 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption policies. The ex-Zimbabwean skipper was found guilty of assisting a corruptor known as “Mr X” contact players.










