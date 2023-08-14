Lessons From Indias Loss vs Windies in T20Is

Home

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Needed; Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Big Takeaways: Lessons From India’s Loss vs Windies in T20Is

While the loss would hurt the Indian team, there are things that we learnt about the side with the T20 World Cup not too far away.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli needed in T20Is. (Pic: Twitter)

Florida: India were yet again outplayed by West Indies on Sunday in the series decider at Lauderhill in Florida. It meant the Hardik Pandya-led Indian side lost the T20I series against the hosts 2-3. India lost the first two and then they bounced back to level it up and force a decider – but in the final game Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King came up with the goods to power Windies to a eight-wicket win. While the loss would hurt the Indian team, there are things that we learnt about the side with the T20 World Cup not too far away.

Here are some of the lessons we learnt:

Rohit-Kohli is needed: Speculations are rife over their T20I future, but after what we saw at Lauderhill yesterday – Rohit and Kohli are needed at least for one more season. It is their experience that could make all the difference for the side.

Rise of Jaiswal, Varma: Left handers Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have grabbed their opportunities and have impressed. They are surely cricketers for the future. The two cricketers would stake a claim for a spot in the next few months for the T20 WC squad. Two exciting cricketers the world got to witness.

Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy: The Gujarat Titans captain did not live up to the billing like he was expected to. Hardik made some tactical mistakes which cost the side dearly. For example, not bowling Yuzvendra Chahal his full quota during the second game.

Samson Squanders Chances: Eyes were on Sanju Samson but he failed again with scores of 9, 51, 12, 7 & 13 across ODIs and T20Is. It is unlikely he will get a chance of making the ODI WC squad now. Looks like it could be end of the road for the Kerala-born cricketer.















