Ligue 1: Mbappe scores late penalty as 10-man PSG beats Strasbourg

Kylian Mbappe got here to Paris Saint Germain’s rescue with a objective within the 96th minute of the match because the Ligue 1 chief registered an unlikely 2-1 win in opposition to Strasbourg on Thursday.

PSG was awarded a penalty within the 94th minute after Gerzino Nyamsi’s foul on Mbappe, and the France worldwide made no mistake from the spot as he helped his 10-man facet safe the win.

Paris was pushed in opposition to the wall within the 62nd minute after Neymar was sent-off. The Brazilian picked up his first yellow card within the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson within the face together with his hand after which a second warning one minute later for diving.

PSG took an early lead after captain Marquinhos’ header discovered the again of the web within the sixteenth minute as Neymar offered by a free-kick.

Simply minutes into the second half, Strasbourg restored parity following an personal objective from the person who helped PSG take the lead – Marquinhos, as he deflected a cross from Thomasson into his personal web.

Lionel Messi was absent from the PSG lineup after his World Cup-winning exploits.

PSG continues to reign supreme on the prime of the desk with 44 factors from 16 video games, whereas Strasbourg is one away from the underside with a solitary win.