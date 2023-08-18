August 18, 2023

Lionel Messi ADMITS he Did Not Want to Leave Barcelona For PSG

A couple of seasons after the move, Messi has broken silence and spoken his heart out. As per Messi, he did not want to leave Barcelona and move to PSG. 

Lionel Messi on Barcelona Exit (Image: Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer of the generation, if not the best. After playing in the club for over two decades, Messi had to leave Camp Nou in unceremonious circumstances. Messi moved on in 2021 and headed to Paris Saint Germain where he united with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. A couple of seasons after the move, Messi has broken silence and spoken his heart out. As per Messi, he did not want to leave Barcelona and move to PSG.

“I didn’t want to leave [Barcelona] for PSG and that was an overnight decision. I wanted to stay in Barcelona, but I had to get used to a different place, a different place from the one I had lived in terms of the city,” Messi told reporters.

“It was difficult in Paris, but it is quite the opposite what is going on with me here and now,” he added.

“I chose coming here to this city, it was a decision that we made with time. We didn’t make this decision overnight, and that’s why everything is much easier. We are in the place we want to be and it was our decision, that’s why everything is much easier,” he said.

“The club is trying to grow, they are investing a lot in growing and trying to put together major changes to build a team that is a reference and wins titles. It would be impressive, awesome,” he concluded.










