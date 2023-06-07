Home

Lionel Messi, Argentine World Cup Winner, Joins Inter Miami In Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi was a free agent after he and Paris Saint-Germain wished not to renew the contract at the end of the season.



Lionel Messi is a seven time Ballon d’Or winner. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, according to Italian senior journalist Fabrizio Romano. Messi was a free agent after he left Ligue 1 giants PSG after spending two years at the French club.

BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen. #Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

The news also puts an end to the rumours of Messi returning to Barcelona, where he spent most of career. It also meant that Messi will not be joining Al Hilal in Saudi Pro League in the same tournament that also has Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

At PSG, Messi scored 34 goals and 32 assists in 75 matches in all competitions. The Argentine also played a crucial role in PSG’s title winning Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign. Messi’s move to Inter Miami will be a big boost for American football that has attracted Pele, David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the past.

After spending 17 long seasons at Barcelona, Messi moved to PSG in 2021 on a two-year deal. During his time at Barcelona, he helped the Spanish club win 35 titles, which included four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga and seven Copa del Reys.

Messi also won six Ballon d’Or awards while playing at Barcelona and remains the Catalan giants’ all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances. In La Liga, Messi scored 474 goals in 520 matches..















