Home

Sports

WATCH: Lionel Messi Bags 700th Club Goal and 2 Assists as PSG Beat Marseille 3-0 in Ligue 1

Messi is now the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score a record 700 club goals at the club level.

WATCH: Lionel Messi Bags 700th Club Goal and 2 Assists as PSG Beat Marseille 3-0 in Ligue 1. (Image: Twitter)

Marseille: Lionel Messi added yet another feather in the cap in his illustrious career as the 35-year old scored his 700th career club goal in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille at the Stade Valedrome on Sunday.

Messi’s lone strike and Kylian Mbappe’s brace was enough for PSG to get the better of their Ligue 1 rivals and extend their lead at the top of the table to 8 points. Not only the 35-year old scored a goal he also assisted Mbappe’s both the goals. It was a big revenge for PSG over Marseille as the latter handed them a shock 2-1 defeat in the Round of 16 of the French Cup earlier this month.

Lionel Messi vs Marseille pic.twitter.com/eDklY11xmn — PSG Comps (@CompsPSG) February 27, 2023

Messi is now the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score a record 700 club goals at the club level. His Portuguese rival currently has a total of 709 goals at the club level. La Pulga needs two more goals to enter the 800-goal tally in his entire career. Once again Ronaldo was the first one to breach the 800-goal mark and currently stands at 827 career goals in his professional career.

In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Messi has 12 goals and 12 assists in 20 games for the Paris side. The former Barcelona man back in the scoring sheet means a lot to PSG as in a few days time they’ll be travelling to Munich for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich. Bayern currently lead 1-0 from the 1st leg.

Big takeaway from the Marseille game is that both Messi and Mbappe are tuning well in the team and PSG need this combo to fire like this for the remainder of the season.

Both Messi and Mbappe are in contention for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award as well with the former tipped to win the prestigious award for the second time.

PSG play their next game against Nantes, next Sunday on 5th March.











