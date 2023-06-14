Lionel Messi Did Not Get The Respect He Deserved In France: Kylian Mbappe

Home

Sports

Lionel Messi Didn’t Get The Respect He Deserved In France: Kylian Mbappe

Messi scored 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games for PSG over 2 seasons and was part of two Ligue 1 winning campaigns and also one Trophee des Champions.

Lionel Messi Didn’t Get The Respect He Deserved In France: Kylian Mbappe. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: PSG and France superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe broke silence on Lionel Messi’s departure from the French Capital and made a shocking revelation about what certain people think about the Argentine superstar.

The 24-year old winger hails Messi as one of the greatest of the games and it never good news, when a player of his calibre leaves the club according to him. He still doesn’t understand, why people feel feel relieved after his departure as the former Barcelona man didn’t get the deserved respect.

“He’s one of greatest players in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves”, Mbappe told Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview.

“I don’t quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn’t get the respect he deserved in France”, he further added.

Messi on the other hand shocked everyone after choosing Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami CF over FC Barcelona.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,” Messi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport newspapers before his Miami announcement.

“I still haven’t closed it 100%. I’m still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family”, he further added.

Messi scored 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games for PSG over 2 seasons and was part of two Ligue 1 winning campaigns and also one Trophee des Champions. The stats are not bad as people in France say. The 2022 FIFA World Cup was booed by the PSG fans on a number of occasions last season.

On the other hand, Mbappe has also made it clear that he is not willing to extend his PSG contract post 2024. So, Mbappe will be a free player from next season onwards and a lot of big clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United have already taken note of it.















