Lionel Messi Goes Grocery Shopping With Family In Florida Before Inter Miami Debut

Argentine World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, has joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi was spotted grocery shopping in Florida. (Image: Twitter/USMNT)

Florida: Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami has already created a buzz in the United States. Ahead of his first game for his new club, the Argentine World Cup-winner was spotted grocery shopping with his family, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, Messi was seen in a grocery shop (probably in Florida), smiling as people recognised him. The 36-year-old humbly obliged fans’ demands for selfies and photographs before taking the car keys from his wife and make himself safe sensing the situation could become worse.

While he himself didn’t buy anything, but Messi kept his children’s demands and was seen in a pretty light mood during his time at the shop.

The former Barcelona star and a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be unveiled at his new club on July 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. He will be making his debut for Inter Miami five days later. Inter Miami are currently placed 15th and last in the MLS standings.










