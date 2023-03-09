Home

Champions League: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Will Have to Wait Another Year After PSG’s Elimination by Bayern Munich



PSG vs Bayern Munich

Munich: It was a night to forget for PSG as they were eliminated from the Champion League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. This also means Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe along with the other PSG stars would have to wait for another year. PSG dominated the opening half, but then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, and then Serge Gnabry doubled it in the 89th minute to ensure Bayern Munich beat PSG 3-0 on aggregate.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken previously of having a plan to shut down Messi and Mbappé and it seemed to work as Bayern’s defenders gradually squeezed them out of the game.

“In the first game, we didn’t do what we had spoken about before very well,” Nagelsmann told broadcaster DAZN. “There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

All PSG can win this season is the French league title after being knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille last month.

PSG was without Neymar, who played the first leg before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury, but had Mbappé, a substitute in the first game, back in the starting lineup.

Swiss goalkeeper Sommer — signed to stand in for the injured Manuel Neuer — paid tribute to de Ligt, telling DAZN that he would reward the defender with “a truck load of Swiss chocolate.”

“I think we defended very well and, in the second half, were better at finding the space between the lines,” Sommer said.

