Home

Sports

Lionel Messi On Cusp Of Scoring 700 Club Goals, Set to Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite List

The 35-year old Argentine legend scored the winning goal last weekend with a brilliant last-minute free-kick to save PSG from losing points in the league.

Lionel Messi On Cusp Of Scoring 700 Club Goals, Set to Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite List. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: World Champion Lionel Messi is on the verge of another massive record in his illustrious career as the PSG man is all set to become the second footballer after Cristiano Ronaldo to amass 700 club goals.

The 35-year old Argentine legend scored the winning goal last weekend with a brilliant last-minute free-kick to save PSG from losing points in the league. With that very strike, Messi has now netted a total of 27 goals for the French giants in 61 appearances. The 7-time Ballon D’or winner now has 699 goals in 839 games, out of which 672 of them came in Barcelona shirt.

PSG play their next game against Marseille on Monday 27th Feb and if the great man bags a goal he will join the elite list along with his greatest ever rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who is now plying his trade with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has a total of 706 goals to his name, 5 ahead of La Pulga.

Now finally the World Cup in his bag, Leo is in contention for a number of individual awards in the coming months, which includes the likes of the Ballon D’or, FIFA The Best Award and Laureus Award.

The grapevine is that Messi might not renew his contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions and he is most likely to pursue his career in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA. David Beckham’s club Inter Miami CF is interested in signing the Argentine.

Few days back in a recent interview, Jorge Messi, father and agent of the Argentine skipper said that it is very unlikely that Leo will ever return to Barcelona, since there are no offers from the Catalan giants.











