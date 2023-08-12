August 12, 2023

Lionel Messi On Target Again As Inter Miami Rach Semifinals

admin


The result at DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale means Inter Miami will meet Philadelphia away on Tuesday for a place in the final.



Published: August 12, 2023


By IANS

Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi On Target Again As Inter Miami Rach Semifinals
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami (pic credit: Inter Miami)

Washington: World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five matches with Inter Miami as the Florida outfit reached the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 4-0 home win over Charlotte.

Josef Martinez put the hosts ahead with a penalty and Finland international winger Robert Taylor doubled the advantage by sweeping home a first-time effort after Deandre Yedlin’s cross on Friday night.

Adilson Malanda gifted Inter Miami their third goal when he turned the ball into his own net before Argentina captain Messi latched onto Leonardo Campana’s cross to side-foot home from the edge of the six-yard box four minutes from time, Xinhua reported.

The result at DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale means Inter Miami will meet Philadelphia away on Tuesday for a place in the final.

In other quarterfinal fixtures on Friday, Nashville won 5-0 at home to Minnesota, Philadelphia edged to a 1-0 home win over Queretaro and Monterrey prevailed 3-2 at Los Angeles FC.

The Leagues Cup is an annual competition featuring clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.










