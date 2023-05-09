Home

Lionel Messi Playing Club Football In Saudi Arabia Is Soon To Become Reality: Reports

Lionel Messi is currently employed with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and will leave the club at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi won the Laureus World Sportsman Of The Year 2023 award. (Image: Laureus/Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi playing on Saudi Arabian soil is soon going to become a reality, according to several media reports. Messi is currently under two-week suspension by his current club Paris Saint-Germain for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia last week.

“Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” AFP quoted a source saying. “The contract is exceptional. It’s huge. We are just finalising some small details,” the source further added.

Ever since his trip to the middle-east country was exposed, there have several rumours about the PSG forward shifting his base to the Asian country. Interestingly, Messi’s greatest rival Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr last year.

For the unknown, Messi is the tourism ambassador of Saudi Arabia and visited the middle-east country with his family. However, following his suspension, the Argentine World Cup winner apologized to his club and teammates in a video.

Based on the reports, a formal offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has reached has reached Messi.















