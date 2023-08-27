Home

Lionel Messi Pulls Off Superb Goal Against New York Red Bulls, Scores On MLS Debut For Inter Miami- WATCH Viral Video

New York: Lionel Messi does it yet again for Inter Miami on his Major Soccer League (MLS) debut as he powered the Florida-based club to a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Inter Miami after their Leagues Cup and US Open Cup heroics, made their return to the league, where they’ve been languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Messi came on as a second-half substitute and pulled off a brilliant goal to seal the deal and round off a memorable victory for the visiting side.

For his first regular season goal for the club 🎉 Cremaschi ▶️ Messi!#RBNYvMIA | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/jyzfCqMKwQ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2023

+3️⃣ en NY 👏 pic.twitter.com/oDyUukixwK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2023

Miami took the lead the in the 37th minute, when Diego Gomez, who was also making his MLS debut, slotted it in from inside the opposition’s penalty box.

With this victory, Inter Miami have moved up in the table and are currently placed 14th after 23 matches with 21 points under their belt. If Inter Miami want to qualify for the play-off round, they have to finish among the top 9 teams.

”It’s something we have to get accustomed to. He’s going to miss at least 3 games — he’s going to get called up by his national team — & we need to keep winning”, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said at the post-match presentation on Messi as he will be missing few matches on September for the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Messi has so far featured in 9 games for Miami and have managed to score 11 goals and 3 assists so far. He will be requiring 19 goals more to be the all-time leading top scorer of the club. The Argentine captain’s former national team mate Gonzalo Higuain holds the current record with 29 goals.

Inter Miami next face Nashville this coming Thursday, whom they beat in the Leagues Cup Final on penalties.















