Lionel Messi Spends Quality Time With Wife Antonela After Inter Miamis League Cup Win

Lionel Messi Spends Quality Time With Wife Antonela After Inter Miami’s League Cup Win | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi scored 10 goals in seven matches en route to Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup ti-tle winning campaign.



Antonela shares a cute moment with Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s win. (Image: Twitter)

Miami: Wherever Lionel Messi goes, his family is there to support him. On Sunday as Inter Miami played the Leagues Cup final against Nashville FC, Messi’s wife Antonela and his sons were there in the stands to cheer for the best man on the pitch.

And the Argentine didn’t disappoint. The 36-year-old gave Inter Miami the lead with a stunning left footer on 24 minutes before scoring another during the penalty shootout as they beat Nashville FC 10-9 on penalties to lift the Leagues Cup. Both teams were 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Leo Messi with Antonela ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SWa5RpsPyE — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 20, 2023

It was Messi’s 10th goal in seven games since joining Inter Miami. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked.

Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy. Following the win, the cameras zoomed in on Messi and Antonela as both shared a light moment in the middle of the celebrations. Antonela was also seen clicking pictures with the wags of other Inter Miami players.















