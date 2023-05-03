Home

Lionel Messi To Leave Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain At End Of Season – Report

Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks by PSG after a two-day Saudi Arabian trip regarding which the Ligue 1 side wasn’t informed about.

Lionel Messi had signed for PSG in 2021. (Image: @FabrizioRomano)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the ongoing season, according to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. It is also understood that Messi’s father Jorge has communicated the decision to PSG football advisor Luis Campos a couple of weeks ago.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG in 2021 with an option to extend the contract. But at present, neither Messi nor the club wants to renew the contract. It is also understood that the Argentine World Cup winner believes that PSG’s financial budget will be limited next season to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules.

Meanwhile, Messi is under two-week suspension by PSG after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s consent.

In 71 games for PSG, Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in all competitions. The Argentine have also won the Ligue 1 with PSG last season. With this suspension, Messi will be missing the matches against Troyes and Ajaccio.

PSG are five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 table and look set to clinch ninth title in 11 seasons. He is also a frontrunner to win an eighth Ballon d’Or in October.

For the unknown, Messi is a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia. The Minister of Tourism in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed al Khateeb, tweeted a welcome message for the Argentine star on Monday.

On Tuesday, Al Khateeb also posted more photos of Messi and his family visiting the country.











