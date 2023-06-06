Menu
Lionel Messi To Move To Manchester United? Premier League Clubs Show Interest In Argentine Superstar

Messi is expected to make a call on his future, this coming week.

Lionel Messi To Move To Manchester United? Premier League Clubs Show Interest In Argentine Superstar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Lionel Messi transfer saga is getting intense with every passing day as his next club destination hangs between FC Barcelona and Al Hilal. But as per new reports emerging, English Premier League clubs are also showing a keen interest on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Till yesterday, Messi’s move to Barcelona was a certainty but during the meeting, the Catalan giants couldn’t come up with an official bid and time out has been taken for a ‘creative solution’ between Leo’s agent and father Jorge Messi and Barca President Joan Laporta.

Saudi Arabian giants have also offered a lucrative deal that would make him the highest-paid athlete of any sports.

But new developments indicate that EPL clubs are interested on the 35-year old and Erik ten Haag’s Manchester United specially are looking to land him and Neymar at Old Trafford as per report by El Nacional.

Barcelona coach Xavi said that Messi has the frying pan by the handle and it’s up to him to decide.

“Messi has the frying pan by it’s handle — it’s up to him”, Xavi told.










