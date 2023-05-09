Home

Lionel Messi Wins Laureus World Sportsman Of The Year 2023, Becomes First Footballer To Clinch It Twice

Lionel Messi Wins Laureus World Sportsman Of The Year 2023, Becomes First Footballer To Clinch It Twice. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: Lionel Messi added yet another feather in the cap on Monday, when the World Cup winning Argentine captain clinched his second Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in Paris.

After conquering his final peak in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, it was quite obvious that the 35-year old footballer will sweep all possible individual trophies there is to win. The Laureus World Sports Awards is a prestigious annual recognition given to honour sporting individuals and teams.

Leo Messi is now the only footballer in history to clinch two Player of the Year recognitions.

🏆 Lionel Messi is the 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year. The iconic footballer reached even greater heights last year, when he inspired @Argentina to a historic third @FIFAWorldCup triumph. 🇦🇷#Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/kE0N7XzC1h — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2023

History maker! Lionel Messi is the first ever athlete to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and Laureus World Team of the Year Awards in the same year.#Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/WJeaBghAMA — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2023

“For me to be at this gala, it’s my first time here. It’s an honour for me to share a nomination with all these enormous athletes whom I greatly admire, anyone could have won”, Messi said after winning the award.

“It is always nice to receive recognition of this type, this year I was lucky to fulfill my great dream, to be world champion, it cost me a lot, almost my entire career, in between I went through everything, many joys with Barcelona and many sadness with the national team, but I never stopped, and everything was a lesson for me”, he added.

“There were many obstacles along the way but I always tried to improve myself, with the support of my people. I am very grateful: I was able to fulfill my dream and that of an entire country. It took time to arrive but it was the most beautiful thing that happened to me; this award goes to all of Argentina. Thank you very much”, he further added.

On the other hand, Argentina team won the award for the Best Team Of The Year for winning their 3rd World Cup title.















