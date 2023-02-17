Home

Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Messi Gives BIG Update on His Barcelona Return, Says I Don’t Think He Will Play For Barca Again

According to various rumors, Messi’s representatives and his current club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), have not agreed on an extension of his contract, and USA’s club Inter Miami CF has shown keen interest in signing Messi in this year’s summer transfer.

Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Messi Gives BIG Update on His Barcelona Return, Says I Don’t Think He Will Play For Barca Again (Image Credit- Instagram)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has made some big revelations about his son Lionel Messi’s return to his former club FC Barcelona.

Messi’s father revealed that he does not think his son Leo will ever return to his former club FC Barcelona.

He stated that he was not involved in any conversation with the President of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, on his return to his former club.

PSG has already lost their first leg of the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich with a score line of 1-0. Messi failed to deliver his magic as PSG went goal-less in the match.

Messi-led Argentina has already won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he was instrumental in letting his team win one of the most prestigious sports trophies around the globe.

According to various reports, PSG’s president and Chelsea representatives also had a meeting exploring the potential transfer of Neymar Jr. Neymar’s transfer to PSG from Barcelona is the record highest transfer of all time which cost PSG a whopping €222 million.











