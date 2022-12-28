Lionel Messi’s Lodge Room In Qatar To Be Transformed Into Museum To Commemorate Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Triumph | Soccer Information

Argentine star Lionel Messi‘s resort room in Qatar, the place he stayed throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, shall be reworked right into a museum as introduced by Qatar College on Wednesday. Messi and Sergio Aguero shared a room close to the top of Argentina’s victorious World Cup marketing campaign. The room will now not host guests, GOAL.com quoted Qatari information company QNA. As a substitute, it has been reported that there are plans to show the house right into a small museum, with the Paris Saint-Germain star’s possessions being preserved in all their splendour for different college students and vacationers.

“The room of Argentina nationwide crew participant Lionel Messi will stay unchanged and can stay out there just for guests and never for residents. Messi’s belongings shall be a legacy for college kids and future generations and a witness to the good achievements Messi has reached throughout the World Cup,” mentioned Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar College, GOAL.com quoted Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.

Argentina received their third World Cup and Messi’s first of his profession after a surprising conquer France within the 2022 championship recreation. His membership supervisor, Christophe Galtier, acknowledged the enjoyment of reaching such a big milestone, however he additionally introduced that the 35-year-old won’t seem for PSG till mid-January.

Messi obtained the golden ball within the 2022 World Cup closing for being the most effective participant within the event. He scored seven targets behind Kylian Mbappe‘s tally of eight targets. The French participant was awarded the golden boot for being the highest scorer within the event.

Messi is savouring a well-deserved vacation after a profitable World Cup run, however PSG shall be with out one among their star attackers on account of a crowded winter schedule.

