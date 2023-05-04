Home

Lionel Messi’s Newest Tattoo Sparks Speculations About PSG Star’s Barcelona Return

Lionel Messi will be leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.



It is rumoured that Barcelona want to re-sign Lionel Messi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi’s newest tattoo on his left leg has sparked speculations about his return to Barcelona. The Argentina World Cup winner will leave Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season with both the player and the club not interested to extend the contract.

It is still not clear where Messi’s next destination would be, but reports from various media outlet suggest that the PSG forward has offers from Barcelona, Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia.

It is understood thar Barcelone, where Messi played all is life before moving to PSG, wants to re-sign their star with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal also offering a huge £350m a year for the Argentine. MLS club Inter Miami are also pushing for Messi.

However, Messi is currently under two-week suspension by PSG for travelling to Saudi Arabia for a two-day trip without informing the Ligue 1 club. In case Messi re-signs for Barcelone, it is to be seen whether he will agree to the much lesser salary that PSG give him currently, to comply with La Liga Financial Fair Play Rules.

For the unknown, Messi is a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia. He travelled with his family in the middle-eastern country and was pictured holding a falcon on his arm. Messi was also seen watching a palm-weaving demonstration and visited the Arabian Horse Museum.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, La Liga president Javier Tebas said Barcelona signing Messi will depend on a lot of factors. “If Barça signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain. His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barça will get a good amount from selling players this summer,” Tebas said.











