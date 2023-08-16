August 16, 2023

Lionel Messis UNREAL Goal For Inter Miami Rekindles GOAT Debate With Cristiano Ronaldo

admin


Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament’s final.

Lionel Messi’s Goal Last Night Has Started The GOAT Debate. (Image: Twitter)

Miami: Lionel Messi was at his very best last night as he scored for his Inter Miami once again in the Leagues Cup. Arguably the best of the generation, Messi’s goal against Philadelphia from nearly the middle of the pitch is being wowed by his fans. Messi was one of the goalscorers for Inter Miami as they secured a 4-1 victory to march into the tournament’s final. His unreal goal has once again sparked the ‘Greatest Of All Times’ debate with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans now say that Messi is the best ever on social space.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Messi, who was previously playing for PSG, has moved to the US-based club recently. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is still with Al Nassr. Ronaldo recently led the Saudi-based club to the league title.










