Little Girl Uses Sign Language To Express Love For MS Dhoni, Video Goes Viral Before GT Vs CSK Final

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champion Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday.

A little uses sign language to express love for MS Dhoni. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: ‘Mahi, sirf naam hi kaafi hae’. It means the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enough. It is true that Dhoni’s craze is unreal and the occasion got bigger this time as he led Chennai Super Kings to their 10th Indian Premier League final since 2008.

Just a day before the mega final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the official broadcasters shared a video where a little girl used sign language to express her love for the four-time Indian Premier League title-winning captain.

“Maine shor kabhi suna nehi hae, par jab maine Mahi ko khelte hue dekha hae, maine shor mehsus kia hae (I haven’t heard any noise in my life. But when I saw Mahi play, I have felt the noise),” translated a person who was with the little girl.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and CSK will enter the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday against Gujarat Titans in a bid to win their fifth IPL title and be on par with Mumbai Indians. CSK have won four titles so far, all under Dhoni. Titans are also the defending champions.

During the ongoing IPL, a lot has been spoken about Dhoni hanging up his gloves after this season. While he had hinted a couple of times in IPL 2023 that he is enjoying his last phase of career, but never spoke in detail about the matter. After CSK’s win in Qualifier 1 over Gujarat Titans, Dhoni finally opened up on his plans.

“I don’t know (back next year?) – I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, where it’s playing or something outside,” he had said.















