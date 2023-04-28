Home

Litton Das Leaves KKR Camp Midway Through IPL 2023 Due to Personal Reason

IPL 2023: Das is an aggressive opening option at the top of the order and his absence would hurt the side who are already reeling in the early phase of the cash-rich league.

Litton Das leaves KKR. (Image: Twitter/BCB)

Kolkata: In what would come as a major setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders, opening batter and wicketkeeper Litton Das has left the team camp on Friday ahead of Gujarat Titans clash due to personal reasons. Das is an aggressive opening option at the top of the order and his absence would hurt the side who are already reeling in the early phase of the cash-rich league.

“Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time,” KKR said in a statement on Friday afternoon. According to hi family sources, Das’ father is sick and that is the main reason of his sudden return.

The source also added that his whole family will travel to India to see a doctor. The Bangladesh opener had missed the initial matches of KKR due to national commitments and joined the KKR camp on April 9. He made his debut for KKR against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which the two-time champions lost.

The right-hander is only the second from Bangladesh to feature in IPL 2023. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman is the only other Bangladeshi international to play in IPL 2023. He is representing Delhi Capitals. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was also slated to play in IPL 2023, but the star all-rounder withdrew from the cash-rich league.











