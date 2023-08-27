August 27, 2023

Litton Das Misses Flight Due To Illness, Likely to Miss Bangladesh’s Opener

Litton Das has fallen sick prior to the Asia Cup 2023 and He even missed the flight to Sri Lanka due to that if fails to recover, he will be missing Bangladesh’s opening match

Litton Das (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s star opener Litton Das was not among the Bangladesh team flying to Sri Lanka for the upcoming edition of Asia Cup 2023. He missed the flight as he caught a fever prior to the trip to the continental tournament.

Bangladesh will play their opening game of the Asia Cup on 31 August against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. However, Litton’s condition is nothing to be worried about but if he can not recover before the 31st, he can surely the first match.

Uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib who replaced Ebadot Hossain in the Asia Cup squad will also miss the flight as his ticket is yet to be confirmed. He will join the team in Sri Lanka later on.

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Cricket Operations Committee chairman Jalal Younus confirmed the unavailability of Litton and said a replacement will be made only if he fails to recover on time.

“Liton is suffering from fever. He tested negative for Dengue. So if he recovers early, he will take the next flight to Sri Lanka. But if he does not recover, then we may have to think about a replacement,” Jalal told The Daily Star.

“Litton is suffering from a fever. But it’s not anything serious. All the test results are positive. He will join the team when he recovers,” said BCB’s chief physician Debashis Chowdhury.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was named as the new Bangladesh captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the post, will lead the side during the Asia Cup, beginning on August 30.

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Squad

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Standby: Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan










