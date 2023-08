<font color=”0f1419” face=”TwitterChirp, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif”>LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli completed 15 years in International cricket, a journey with hardwork, grind, determination to be the best in the world, 25582 runs including 76 hundreds at an average of 53.63 with absolute dominance.