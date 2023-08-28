LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah Will Not Attend Opening Ceremony – REPORT





LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.





Source link

Like this: Like Loading...