August 30, 2023

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Rizwan TROLLED After Hilarious Run Out – POSTS

2 hours ago admin


LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

D-day is here, today starts the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.



