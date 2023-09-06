Home

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Babar Breaks THIS Kohli FEAT!

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 1st Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Lahore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Run Rate: (Current: 4.83) PAK need 6 runs in 66 balls at 0.54 rpo Last Wicket: Imam-ul-Haq b Mehidy Hasan 78 (84) – 159/3 in 32.5 Over Mohammad Rizwan (W) 62* (78) 7×4, 1×6 Agha Salman 8 (20) 0x4, 0x6 Shakib Al Hasan (5.1-0-26-0)* Shamim Hossain (1-0-8-0)

With the group stage done and dusted, it is time for the business end of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the first Super 4 game on Wednesday, Pakistan host Bangladesh at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque















